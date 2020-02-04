NCDOT secretary announces retirement, Gov. Cooper names replacement

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper has named new secretaries for the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Department of Information Technology, according to a release from his office.

Eric Boyette, who currently serves as the Secretary of the Department of Information Technology, has been named as the next head of the NCDOT.

The appointment comes following current Sec. Jim Trogdon’s decision to retire from the state and move to the private sector, the release said.

Tracy Doaks will serve as the next Secretary of the Department of Information Technology.

“Eric Boyette and Tracy Doaks have served our state with distinction throughout their careers, and I am pleased that they will continue working on behalf of all North Carolinians,” said Cooper. “I thank Secretary Trogdon for his service to North Carolina and the Department of Transportation.”

The changes will go into effect upon Trogdon’s retirement at the end of February, the governor’s office said.

Boyette was appointed to the NCDIT position in April 2017 by Cooper and confirmed by the state General Assembly soon thereafter.

Doaks joined the NCDIT as Chief Deputy State Chief Information Officer and Chief Services Officer in November of 2015.

