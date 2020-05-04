NCDOT sees unprecedented decline in revenue, can no longer enter new contracts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NCDOT is no longer able to enter into new contracts as its total revenue shortfall reaches more than $670 million.

North Carolina law mandates the North Carolina Department of Transportation to have at least $293 million on hand to continue entering contracts that use funds on projects.

On Monday, NCDOT said its declining revenue put the department below the $293 million cash floor.

“Never in the history of NCDOT has there been such an immediate and sustained decline in revenues,” said Eric Boyette, NCDOT secretary. “We need revenue to begin putting people back to work across North Carolina.”

NCDOT earns its revenue from the Motor Fuels Tax, Highway Use Tax and Division of Motor Vehicles fees.

COVID-19 has forced a sharp decline in revenue from those sources.

NCDOT projects $300 million in lost revenue for this fiscal year, which ends June 30.

A shortfall of more than $370 million is projected for the next fiscal year.

What NCDOT CAN do while below the cash floor:

Continue active projects

Maintain existing infrastructure with existing supplies and staff

Pay incoming invoices from private sector companies as long as funds exist

Continue operating DMV functions

Respond to emergency situations (with existing staff and materials)

Hire new employees for critical, safety-related positions or DMV functions

What NCDOT CANNOT do while below the cash floor:

Negotiate right of way purchases on projects not underway

Purchase additional equipment, supplies or services for transportation projects unless obligated to make such a purchase in an existing contract

Award new construction, engineering or repair contracts

Actions NCDOT is taking:

Laid off nearly half of all temporary employees and embedded consultants

Suspended most programs

Hiring freeze (except for positions impacting public safety)

Canceled contract for passenger ferry

Developing department-wide plan to furlough employees (plan not yet completed)

Evaluating programs and areas for cuts

At this time, the NCDOT does not know when the cash reserves will be above the cash floor. The department must continue meeting existing obligations and pay invoices for work completed or currently underway. For the department to begin reinstating suspended projects and programs, NCDOT would need revenue replacement to compensate for COVID-19 losses for FY20 and FY21. NCDOT Spokesman Steve Abbott



