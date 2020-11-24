NCDOT stopping construction on most road projects for Thanksgiving holiday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Although officials expect traffic to be lighter than normal for the Thanksgiving holiday due to COVID-19, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will still suspend most construction on major highways in the state.

The NCDOT will shut down work along interstates, U.S. and key N.C. routes beginning Tuesday morning and lasting through the evening of Nov. 30.

While most construction will be shut down, there are some exceptions “where construction conditions make it unsafe to open all lanes,” according to the NCDOT. Work that has no impact on travel lanes may continue in some areas.

The NCDOT is cautioning drivers to obey posted speed limits, even in work zones where no construction is taking place.

They also offered the following safety tips for the holiday weekend:

Follow health safety guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, including using face masks, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, and observing social distancing.

Plan ahead by checking on any travel restrictions or possible quarantine orders for your destination.

Leave early to get a head start. Roadways are traditionally busiest after Wednesday morning and then again on Sunday.

Avoid distracted driving and pay extra attention to the roadway and vehicles that are nearby.

If you will be drinking alcohol, do not drive.

All drivers and passengers need to wear their seat belts.

Drivers should note that the annual Thanksgiving “Click It or Ticket” campaign is underway. Law enforcement agencies in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties will be looking for drivers who are speeding, driving drunk, and/or violating seat belt laws.

According to the NCDOT, eight people died and 22 others suffered serious injuries while not wearing a seat belt on North Carolina roads last year during Thanksgiving week.

Drivers are reminded that they can check on the status of highways they plan to use on their trip by going to DriveNC’s website.

