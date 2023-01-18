RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation kicked off their 2023 Transportation Summit on Wednesday.

It brought together industry leaders from across the state.

Many people attending got the chance to hear from leaders firsthand about the future of mobility.

Governor Roy Cooper was also at the event Wednesday morning.

He spoke with CBS 17 about the need for clean transportation like electric vehicles.

“North Carolina has positioned itself to be on the front end of this and companies are already seeing it,” said Cooper. “We’ve got car companies, battery companies, planes, boats, moving into electrification and they are centering here in North Carolina.”

He also talked about the need to improve public transportation.

“Getting people from one place to the next as quickly and as safely as possible is critical, not only for businesses but for everyday people,” he said.

The NCDOT says they are also working to fill vacancies in its departments.

Human Resources Director, Amanda Olive, says they have about a 22 percent vacancy rate.

They’re hoping to fill those vacancies especially as the population continues to grow.

“As a result of that you definitely see a lot more stress on our infrastructure which makes us need more transportation and highway workers, as well as the need for licensing and titling and people transferring their information,” said Olive.

The summit is from Jan. 18-19.

Online registration is closed but you can still register in person.

The NCDOT says the summit has a fee but the job fair is free.

You can find out more information here.