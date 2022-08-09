RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is looking ahead to the next decade with their newly updated State Transportation Improvement Plan.

“It includes highway, rail, ferry, other projects we’ll be working on, pedestrian, bicycles,” Kevin Lacy with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

There are dozens of projects planned across the state, including highway additions, bridge repairs, and more.

In Raleigh alone, new lanes will be added to one of the busiest highways, I-440. Many other roads in the Triangle will be repaved or refigured.

Officials say all of that work is to make sure North Carolina is transportation friendly not just for residents, but for businesses who want to make money in the state.

“You can build the best products in the world, but if you can’t get them off your property to your customer, you’ve not built anything,” Lacy said.

Some of the funding for the projects comes from federal dollars, but Lacy says they couldn’t get it done without the support of the North Carolina General Assembly.

“They realize the importance of transportation to the success of our state, and they also realize that the gas tax is not sustainable for our far look future,” he said.

When it comes to getting the projects done, Lacy says the department is facing the same challenges as many businesses, including inflation and worker shortages.