NCDOT, Wake County Schools currently not affected by gas shortage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As gas stations across North Carolina run out of fuel, entities such as the state Department of Transportation and Wake County Public Schools say they are OK amid the shortage.

Gas Buddy reports that nearly 25 percent of gas stations across North Carolina have run out of fuel with close to 75 percent of Raleigh stations running dry.

Early Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said it can continue normal operations for a month without a new supply of fuel.

“And if there would be an even longer term halt in supplies via the pipeline, fuel providers, as they have a few times in recent years, can ship fuel into the Port of Wilmington where it can be picked up and distributed. So no impact here for now,” NCDOT spokesman Steve Abbott said.

The City of Raleigh said it is asking employees to be mindful of gas usage.

“Currently we are tracking the fueling levels at all City locations and our levels are adequate to deal with day to day operations. We do encourage departments to limit their staff’s travel and to be mindful of fuel usage by only driving to perform mission critical duties,” a spokesperson for the City said.

Wake County Public Schools said there is no issue with fuel for buses since they run on diesel.

RDU International Airport isn’t currently affected by the shortage as airlines own fuel their planes use.

Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a ransomware attack that it said had affected some of its systems.