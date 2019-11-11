NCDPS: Authorities searching for 2 juveniles who escaped from NC corrections facility

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) believe two boys who escaped a local juvenile corrections facility may be in the Black Mountain area near Asheville.

The NCDPS is asking members of the Black Mountain community to be cautious as authorities continue to search for those two minors.

The two boys, identified as Chris H and Mikal M, escaped the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center in Concord around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Due to the unpredictability of juvenile behavior during an escape, the Department has a high degree of concern for the safety of the juveniles and the public.

These are the most recently taken photographs of the juvenile escapees below.

