Study: Black drivers pulled over twice the rate as white drivers in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re a Black driver in North Carolina, you’re more than twice as likely to get pulled over by law enforcement than white drivers, according to a new study.

Published by the NC Criminal Justice Analysis Center, part of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the study says in 2019, the rate of stops for Black drivers was more than twice that of white drivers and almost 1.5 times that of other races. The stats remained the same in a 2009 study.

The rate of stops for Black drivers decreased by 15 percent between 2009 and 2019, while the rate of stops for white drivers fell by 28 percent and other/unknown races decreased 30 percent over the period.

“The Criminal Justice Analysis Center has been hard at work conducting non-partisan research and analysis to inform and support criminal justice decision-making,” stated Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “The study will serve to identify key criminal justice measures which can help evaluate police interactions with the public and improve law enforcement services.”

In total, men are stopped more than women across the state. But the study found that Black women were pulled over more than white men between 2013 and 2019, the study says. The rate of traffic stops decreased for all of the combined race and gender categories from 2009-19.

The majority of the traffic stops in North Carolina from 2009-19 were speed limit violations (40 percent) or vehicle regulatory and equipment violations (29 percent), according to the study.

Read the study’s entire findings here.