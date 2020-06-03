NCGA to discuss bills that would allow teens to get driver’s licenses without taking a road test

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two bills focusing on driver’s education are up for discussion in both the North Carolina House and Senate on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic is leading some state lawmakers to push for a change when it comes to getting driver’s licenses. The DMV stopped doing road tests in mid-March and haven’t said when they’ll start back up.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

House Bill 1189 would allow drivers to get a regular or provisional license without a road test through Sept. 30 if they meet all other requirements and if a parent or guardian accepts financial liability.

Senate Bill 843 would waive the requirement for a road test for a level two provisional license. This type of license is available to 16 and 17-year-olds who have had a learner’s permit for at least a year.

The level two license allows a teen to drive alone between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. or when they’re going directly to or from work or to volunteer with fire or EMS.

In order to get the level three provisional license, the driver would have to pass an actual road test.

Lawmakers will hear both bills this afternoon.

More headlines from CBS17.com: