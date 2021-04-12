NCGOP hires former Trump staffer as executive director

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Republican Party has a named its new executive director.

Jason Simmons was introduced as the party’s executive director on Monday.

“We are tremendously excited to have Jason Simmons as the new Executive Director for the North Carolina Republican Party,” said NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley. “Jason Simmons led the Trump campaign’s North Carolina operations in 2016 and gained valuable experience working for the Republican National Committee and Trump administration. With his direction, the North Carolina Republican Party will be well-positioned to build upon our successes.”

Simmons served as the North Carolina director for the Donald J. Trump for President Campaign in 2016. In 2012, Simmons worked in then-Governor Pat McCrory’s administration as a senior advisor to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Jason Dore, the previous executive director, has taken a position with a national conservative organization.

“I would like to personally thank Jason Dore for his exceptional leadership during the 2020 election. He was instrumental in the Republican success in North Carolina during the 2020 cycle,” said Whatley. “We are excited about his next adventure and wish him success in his future endeavors.”