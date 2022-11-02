RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For more than three decades, officiating sports has been a big part of Steve Schwartz’s life.

“We don’t get into officiating; officiating gets into us. It’s a real passion for officials in every sport,” he said.

However, with passion comes responsibility– especially as the number of officials dwindles.

So it was a no-brainer when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association asked Schwartz to chair the officiating ad hoc committee

“It was easy for me to be on the committee. I feel like I was given a great opportunity,” Schwartz stated.

The committee is made up of fellow officials, coaches and directors.

“Early on in the summer we realized that if we are going to learn what the officiating experience is like. We are going to talk to officials,” explained Schwartz.

More than 3,000 officials from all sports shared their thoughts in a survey.

Several things jumped out to them such as poor sportsmanship, concerns over low pay and the rising age of the average official.

And more than half of current officials considered quitting in the last two years.

“You have a gut (feeling) because you live the life. I can’t say there were very many surprises,” Schwartz said.

63 percent of officials surveyed said bad behavior by fans, coaches and players makes officiating less rewarding.

66 percent think spectator behavior is worse than it has ever been, and 51 percent of those surveyed believe that the pay is inadequate.

“I give credit to the NCHSAA and board. They ran to the problem instead of running from it. From their April meetings they said we have issues and we better fixed them. Because the downside is we will have to start to cancel high school athletic teams,” Schwartz said.

The NCHSAA Board of Directors has the information from the committee and in the next few weeks will reveal a plan to help with retention and recruitment.

Schwartz hopes the board addresses the pay first to help as a start.