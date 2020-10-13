NC’s attorney general sues Chemours over damage to state’s water supplies, natural resources

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s attorney general filed a lawsuit Tuesday against DuPont, Chemours, and related companies that aims to hold them accountable for damage done to the state’s natural resources.

The complaint, filed in Cumberland County by Attorney General Josh Stein, says the companies knew the use and disposal of PFAS chemicals posed significant threats to human health and the environment.

“DuPont and Chemours have contaminated the land, air, water, and other valuable natural resources around their Fayetteville Works Facility, in the Cape Fear River, and in downstream communities with PFAS for decades,” a release from Stein said.

Stein announced in August that an investigation would probe those responsible for PFAS contamination in North Carolina.

“DuPont and Chemours have dumped PFAS into North Carolina’s drinking water even as they knew these forever chemicals pose threats to human health and our natural resources,” said Stein. “These companies maximized their profits at the expense of the people of North Carolina. That’s wrong. I am taking DuPont and Chemours to court to make them pay for the mess they made.”

The lawsuit asks the court to void certain corporate transactions among the companies, what Stein said was a complex scheme designed to shield billions of dollars in assets from the State and others who the companies knew were damaged by their conduct.

A copy of the complaint is available here.

