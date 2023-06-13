WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) — “Given her strong affiliation with the Democrat Party and the COVID-19 lockdowns, it will be difficult for the American people to trust Dr. Cohen to run the CDC as a nonpartisan actor who makes objective decisions rooted in scientific data, and not in political expediency.”

This sentiment was included in a letter sent to President Joe Biden and co-led by North Carolina Senator Ted Budd (R) on Tuesday.

The letter is in response to news earlier this month that former North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Director Mandy Cohen would be chosen as the next Director of the Centers for Disease Control.

Budd was joined by five other Senators, including Ted Cruz, and 22 House members, which also included Marjorie Taylor Greene and North Carolina’s District 8 representative, Dan Bishop.

See the full letter below.