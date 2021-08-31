NC’s Cheerwine Festival canceled for 2nd straight year due to health concerns

SALISBURY, NC (WJZY) – The popular annual Cheerwine Festival in Salisbury has been scrapped citing health concerns, organizers announced Monday.

“We’ve been monitoring the situation closely, and have decided to cancel this year’s festival in order to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved in the event,” says W. Lane Bailey, Salisbury city manager. “This was not an easy decision, but following increased and overwhelming concerns, we feel this is the best way to proceed during our current situation.”

The event was set to be held on Sept. 18. The next Cheerwine Festival is currently scheduled to take place in May of next year.

“We’re grateful to all our fans who have attended in the past or planned to join us this year,” says Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member. “We look forward to welcoming everyone to Salisbury in May 2022 when the festival returns.”