NC’s contact-tracing partnership most similar to one in Massachusetts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s neighboring states are using different strategies to increase their capacities for coronavirus contact tracing, a CBS17.com investigation found.

North Carolina is one of the few states in the country using a partnership between its health department and other health systems to track down everyone who has significantly interacted with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing is considered a cornerstone of the coronavirus response because when done properly, it interrupts the chain of disease transmission. Leaders in North Carolina aim to double the current roster of 250 tracers in its local health departments.

To accomplish that, the state Department of Health and Human Services last month announced the creation of the Carolina Community Tracing Collaborative, a partnership between the state and two health organizations — Community Care of North Carolina and the North Carolina Area Health Education Centers.

The partnership is most similar to one in Massachusetts, where the state government has teamed with nonprofit Partners in Health to form the Community Tracing Collaboration. The nonprofit is used to hire, train and supervise staff.

And in California, UC-San Francisco is teaming with UCLA and the state Department of Public Health in their contact tracing effort.

CBS 17 News reached out to several states that neighbor North Carolina, asking how they are hiring tracers.

Laura Renwick, a spokeswoman for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, said her agency received a $45 million emergency allocation from state lawmakers and Gov. Henry McMaster. That state grew its numbers from 20 to 230 by May 1, with plans to eventually reach 1,000 tracers.

“This has enabled us to rapidly surge up our staffing capacity to meet evolving response needs through a combination of the rapid hires and remobilization of existing staff,” Renwick said.

She says South Carolina’s centralized agency oversees 74 local health departments, making it easier to use existing staff to increase the number of tracers.

In Tennessee, Department of Health spokeswoman Shelley Walker said her state has an estimated 350 full- and part-time employees in the various metro, regional and local health departments across the state. Additionally, 150 people have been hired to support those performing the tracing and monitoring.

She said state employees are being used at the state level while some local and regional departments are relying on students in health fields and volunteers, including a call for those volunteers by Gov. Bill Lee.

Virginia health officials did not respond to a request from CBS 17 News, but Gov. Ralph Northam has told reporters he wants to hire 1,000 tracers, WRIC-TV in Richmond has reported.