RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The DMV is back up in running after Monday night’s storms caused some issues with the department’s computer system.

A long line stood outside the DMV in Raleigh Tuesday morning as people who didn’t have appointments waited to be called.

A spokesperson for the North Carolina DMV says Monday night’s storm affected the department’s website and some systems.

It took several hours to get the system back up and running but it everything was back to normal by 9:30 a.m.

The DMV says appointments will be rescheduled for those who had an appointment while the system was down and couldn’t wait.