HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Katie Haynes has been named the 2022 National Miss United States Agriculture’s People’s Choice.

Per the Miss United States Agriculture website:

“The Miss United States Agriculture program was started in 2014 to encourage women in agriculture to teach and enhance the American Agriculture Story. Since the program’s launch, agriculture advocacy has spread across the United States, covering all ages!”

Haynes along with her participation in the pageant also runs a nonprofit, Smiling While Sending Hope.

SWSH describes its mission on its Facebook page:

“Helping others in need of a little joy and comfort through all the hard times. SWSH benefits people from birth to age 26 with chronic illness and special needs!”

SWSH’s mission takes on a personal meaning for Haynes as she was the first person to compete in the Miss United States Agriculture pageant in a wheelchair.

Haynes herself suffers from several chronic illnesses and hopes to be a beacon of hope for others who may be going through similar struggles.