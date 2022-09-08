NASHVILLE (WNCN) – North Carolina’s own has a chance to bring up to three awards back home on Nov. 9 when country music hosts its biggest night.

The 56th annual Country Music Association Awards will take place Nov. 9 in Nashville and the academy has put Luke Combs up for three awards, it announced Wednesday morning.

The Huntersville native and reigning Entertainer of the Year, is again up for the night’s highest honor, along with Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year (Growin’ Up).

“Reigning Entertainer of the Year Combs returns with his third consecutive nomination for the night’s highest honor. This year marks his fifth nomination for Male Vocalist, a trophy he’s claimed twice,” the Academy said in an official statement. “Growin’ Up earns Combs his second nomination for Album of the Year…Combs won Album of the Year in 2020. With this year’s nods, he has received 18 total nominations since 2017.”

Combs faces off against Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert in the Entertainer of the Year category.

He also takes on Eric Church, Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Chris Stapelton in the Male Vocalist of the Year category.

Finally, Album of the Year will come down to him, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson and Old Dominion.

The CMAs will take place from 8-11 p.m.