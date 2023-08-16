RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people from North Carolina are included among the 19 people indicted for their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The first, Mark Meadows, represented western North Carolina’s 11th congressional district before leaving to become Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff.

Meadows has been indicted on two charges — violation of the Georgia RICO Act and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer. The RICO charge (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) carries a minimum sentence of five years.

Late Tuesday, Meadow’s legal team filed a motion to move the case to federal court.

“The conduct giving rise to the charges in the indictment all occurred during his tenure and as part of his service as Chief of Staff. In these circumstances, federal law provides for prompt removal of a criminal prosecution,” wrote Meadows’ attorneys.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows listens as US President Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns in Gastonia, North Carolina, October 21, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Bob Orr, former associate justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, said no one, including Meadows, could have predicted what would follow after being elected to Congress.

“When Mark first ran for Congress up in the 11th, you know, Donald Trump was a reality TV star. I mean, who could have imagined that that he would have been elected president and then everything that’s ensued since would transpire? So, I’m sure Mark could have never, never envisioned this,” said Orr.

“[Mark] was seen, I think, pretty much as a middle of the road conservative and not as someone that would find themselves in this kind of legal trouble in this sort of constitutional controversy,” Orr added.

Meadows has not been indicted in the federal January 6th case. There is speculation that he could be cooperating with the special counsel. But Orr says that doesn’t appear to be true in the Georgia case.

“Anytime you’re facing criminal charges, whether at the state or federal level, it’s extraordinarily serious and I think Meadows probably knows more from the bigger picture and would have more to offer if he’s willing to make a deal with the District Attorney. But at this point, it doesn’t appear that he has,” Orr said.

The second from N.C. to be indicted is attorney Sidney Powell.

Before working for Donald Trump’s campaign and arguing the disproven argument that the election was stolen, Powell grew up in Raleigh and received her law degree from UNC-Chapel Hill.

She now finds herself indicted on seven charges — violation of the Georgia RICO Act, two counts of conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy and conspiracy to defraud the state.

A November 19, 2020 photo shows Sidney Powell speaking during a press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s a really sweeping and broad-based net that’s being thrown out by the district attorney,” Orr said.

During a post-election news conference with Rudy Giuliani, Powell made the claim that Venezuela’s deceased ruler Hugo Chavez was among those responsible for rigging the election. In the Georgia case, Powell is accused of working with other indicted individuals to access sensitive voting equipment software and data in Coffee County, Georgia.

While not a legal question, Orr wonders what led to Powell’s change.

By all accounts, with those who knew and worked with Powell professionally, her alleged involvement in conspiracy theories is surprising. No one could have predicted that that she would have gone off the grid in this crazy conspiracy aspect of the Trump election.

“And that really is a big question — how did a woman doing charitable things in Asheville, attending church, civic clubs, how did she find herself in this kind of predicament?” Orr said.

As reported by CBS News, Dominion Voting Systems is suing Powell, Rudy Giuliani and businessman Mike Lindell for defamation over false claims made about the company’s voting equipment following the 2020 election.

Powell’s attorneys argued that “no reasonable person” would conclude her statements about Dominion were factual. However, a federal judge cleared the way for the case to proceed.