RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The state of North Carolina is adding a new agency to provide new opportunities for residents to combat inflation and help them get back on their feet from the pandemic.

The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction launched its first job fair as an agency on Tuesday.

This new agency is responsible for the care, custody, and supervision of adults sentenced for violating NC laws. The department is set to officially take off January 1, 2023 but positions are aimed to be filled beforehand.

Wake Tech’s Northern Campus was the center for new opportunities for candidates looking to get a head start in the medical and public safety path on Tuesday morning.

More than a dozen candidates came in and out of the building, dressed in their best for the chance to make a difference. Candidates had an opportunity to participate in a sign-on bonus for up to $10,000.

We spoke with candidates who wanted to get their dream jobs — for the pay and to help their families.

“I’ve been doing security for like 10 years now and this will be something totally different for me. Making more money, which I definitely need,” Linshasa Mack said.

“It’s very important so that I can help out my family and with the baby on the way,” Kevin Thomas said.

The state is currently looking for correctional officers, probation/parole officers, nursing, behavioral health, maintenance, and food service positions.

Candidates from outside the Raleigh area, or those unable to attend, may contact a recruiter to schedule a virtual interview by visiting ncdps.gov/joinDAC.