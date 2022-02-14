NC’s newest millionaire steps up to claim big Powerball payday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s newest millionaire has come forward to claim his winnings.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said Monday a Kinston man has claimed the $1 million prize — the largest won by anyone in the nation in that Powerball drawing last week.

Matthew Muston matched all five white balls on the $2 ticket he bought using the online play option on the lottery’s website.

He claimed his winnings Friday and after federal and state tax withholdings took home $710,086.

It was one of four big wins in the state: A Lexington assembly technician won $100,000. Two other tickets worth $50,000 were bought in Jacksonville and in the Moore County town of Vass.