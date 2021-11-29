NC’s own takes center stage as official White House Christmas Tree

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-foot Fraser Fir took center stage in the White House Blue Room this holiday season.

The tree is the official White House Christmas Tree for 2021.

The holiday giant was grown in Jefferson, North Carolina by Rusty and Beau Estes of Peak Farms. The pair are three-time winners of the National Christmas Tree Association grower grand championship. The Office of the First Lady said the Estes and representatives of the National Christmas Tree Association, will receive a tour of the White House and will be greeted by the First Lady.



Rusty Estes got into the Christmas tree business in 1979. His trees have been brought to the White House and presented to to First Lady, Mrs. Laura Bush in 2008 and First Lady, Mrs. Michelle Obama in 2012.

Excited to share that the Official White House Christmas tree is up in the Blue Room! pic.twitter.com/od943V0k5Q — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 29, 2021

This year’s theme at the White House is Gifts from the Heart and the theme in the Blue Room was Gift of Peace and Unity. The tree was decorated to fit that theme with peace doves and state names on white ribbons. The administration said the decorations on it served as a reminder of the “importance of unity and national harmony.”

2021 Holidays at White House fun facts:

There are 41 Christmas trees throughout the White House.

Approximately 6,000 feet of ribbon, 300+ candles, and 10,000+ ornaments were used this year

78,750+ holiday lights decorate the Christmas trees, garlands, wreaths, and displays in the White House.

25 classic wreaths adorn the north and south facades of the White House.

It takes over 100 dedicated volunteers working a full week to decorate the inside and outside of the White House.

Facts courtesy of the Office of the First Lady