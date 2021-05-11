NC’s price gouging law goes into effect with pipeline’s shutdown

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect on Tuesday after the governor declared a state of emergency over the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s state of emergency suspends motor vehicle fuel regulations “to ensure adequate fuel supply supplies throughout the state,” according to a news release from his office.

The Colonial Pipeline, which was shut down Friday by a ransomware attack, is a primary fuel pipeline for North Carolina.

“The hackers who breached Colonial Pipeline’s systems have made it harder for hardworking North Carolinians to go about their lives, but I will not allow businesses to take advantage of this incident to charge excessive prices,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “North Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect – please let my office know if businesses or people might be trying to profit off this situation so we can hold them accountable.”

The price gouging law prevents businesses from charging unreasonable prices for goods or services to profit from a state of emergency.

“In some cases, businesses and industries that are heavily impacted by the incident causing the state of emergency have a reasonable need to increase prices in order to resupply, but they should disclose these increases and allow people to make informed purchasing decisions,” Stein’s office said in a release.

Please report potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint.