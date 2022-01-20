NC’s price gouging law in effect ahead of winter storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s price gouging law is now in effect ahead of Friday’s wintry weather, according to state Attorney General Josh Stein.

The state’s price gouging law goes into effect when the governor declares a state of emergency. Cooper did just that on Wednesday.

Please report concerns about price gouging to the North Carolina Department of Justice by filing a complaint or by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

“Under the law, charging too much for goods or services during a crisis is illegal,” Stein said in a release. “Our office reviews price gouging complaints closely and Attorney General Stein is prepared to take action against any person or business engaging in price gouging.”

The attorney general said to be careful with price gouging when dealing with storm and water damage repair and restoration companies, tree removal services, and home repair contractors.