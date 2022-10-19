RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Beatrice McClain said she remembers her last report card- and she still has it.

“When I graduated, I kept my last report card in my yearbook as a reminder,” said McClain, who passed out books to children in Pullen Park Wednesday afternoon.

Through the non-profit organization called “Wake Up and Read,” McClain and others do what they can to encourage youth to read more.

McClain, who also has grandchildren in school, believes a child’s success should not be based on test scores and grades.

“Each child learns differently, and I know statistics goes into a certain percentage… but that’s not saying what an individual child can achieve,” McClain said.

McClain isn’t the only one that thinks so. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction found in a survey that a majority of participants agree changes should be made to the grading system that measures North Carolina public school performance.

A press release stated that out of 26,000 participants, 90 percent favor a grading approach that includes measures beyond test scores and student growth. In addition, 87 percent agree that different measures of success should be applied to elementary, middle and high schools.

“These survey results are a call to action,” said Catherine Truitt, State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Truitt said changes to the school grading system are needed to not only measure school performance accurately, but also drive better student outcomes.

While participants who completed the survey agreed some level of standardized testing is necessary, the survey also highlighted criteria that could be used to further measure school quality. Some of those included assessing school climate, safety, high school graduation rate and courses offered outside of core academics.

The Department of Public Instruction said the survey included a wide response from K-12 teachers, parents, principals, students and school superintendents. The department said results from the survey were discussed earlier in the week as education stakeholders develop a revised school grading model for consideration by the legislature next year.

For more information, you can the survey responses here.