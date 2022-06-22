RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Nearly a year after the North Carolina state Senate acted, the state House of Representatives was poised to vote Wednesday on two bills that would lead to mobile sports betting becoming legal.

Ahead of those votes, supporters of the move agreed to some changes, including removing the option of betting on amateur sports, including the Olympics.

They also agreed Wednesday to dedicate 10 percent of the money the state makes from taxes and fees to athletic programs at seven of the schools in the UNC system, including five historically Black colleges and universities. Counties would also each receive a grant of $5,000 for youth sports programs.

“It was right to help them. Yeah, other schools have needs too, but they’re far further along in the way they manage their funds and are able to raise funds,” said Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln).

The UNC system schools slated to receive the sports betting revenue include: Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Central University, UNC-Asheville, UNC-Pembroke and Winston-Salem State University.

The remaining revenue is split so that the 60 percent would go to the general fund and 30 percent would go to a fund to attract major events.

The House will consider a pair of bills, one the Senate already passed that would authorize mobile sports betting and a second that makes changes to the taxes and fees initially approved in the initial Senate bill.

When the Senate initially considered the legislation, non-partisan staff at the legislature estimated it would lead to the state taking in about $8 million to $24 million per year. Some critics thought that was too low.

Lawmakers who are sponsoring the bill agreed to increase the tax rate from 8 percent to 14 percent and to double the licensing fees. They said with those changes, they now estimate state revenues would be between $25 million to $50 million per year.

The proposal has drawn bipartisan support and bipartisan opposition.

“Mobile sports betting is already here in the state. What this does is give us a platform for now everyone has to pay taxes,” Sen. Jim Perry (R-Lenoir) told lawmakers Wednesday.

Rep. Deb Butler (D-New Hanover) said she remains concerned about expanding gambling in the state and questions using it as a revenue source.

“The argument that people are doing it anyway doesn’t hold water with me,” she said. “My fear is that it’s going to disproportionately affect people who can least afford it. And, I feel that way about the lottery too. I see people spending hard-earned dollars that they may not have.”

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has said he supports legalizing mobile sports betting as a way to bring jobs to the state.

While the issue is being handled in two separate bills, Rep. Saine said it’s his understanding that the Governor would have to receive both the original bill authorizing sports betting and the second bill changing the tax and fee structure.

“The Governor believes sports betting can be positive for North Carolina, provided the state collects a fair amount of revenue and the Lottery Commission has what it needs to regulate the industry,” said Jordan Monaghan, a spokesperson for Gov. Cooper.

If the House approves the bills Wednesday, a second vote will be required Thursday. The Senate also would have to act on the second bill that modifies the taxes and fees.“At some point, the clock may run out. There’s no question about that,” said Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham).