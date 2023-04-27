RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s State Capitol Police Chief has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper (D) to take over as the state’s next SBI director beginning this summer.

The state’s current director, Robert Schurmeier’s term will be ending June 30 and the governor has appointed R. E. “Chip” Hawley.

“The SBI is North Carolina’s premier law enforcement agency and it’s critical that it has strong leadership focused on keeping North Carolinians safe and who will maintain the highest standards of integrity and professionalism,” Cooper said in a statement. “Chip Hawley brings decades of experience and leadership and strong law enforcement credentials to this role.”

Hawley has held five law enforcement positions in North Carolina across 40 years before being appointed to this role.