NC’s unemployment rate increases to 8.5% in July

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s unemployment rate moved to 8.5 percent in July from 7.6 percent in June, according to date from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Between March 15 and August 19, 1.2 million North Carolinians applied for unemployment benefits, according to the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

Since March 15, a total of $6.99 billion in unemployment benefits have been sent out to North Carolinians.

More than $4.6 billion of those funds have from programs made available through the federal CARES Act.

North Carolina had an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in July 2020.

The U.S. unemployment rate in July was 10.2 percent – down by 0.9 from June.

Across the country, unemployment rates dropped in 30 states while nine states saw an increase.