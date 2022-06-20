HIGH POINT, N.C. (WNCN) – It was pink ribbons and thumbs up in a special way after a final chemotherapy session in High Point on Friday.
Jennifer Covington walked out of her last chemotherapy appointment at the Haywood Cancer Center to a sea of North Carolina State Highway Patrol troop members — and its special patrol car that she’d soon be jumping in the front seat of.
NCSHP members from Troops D and E busted out patrol vehicle SHP HOPE “in recognition and support for breast cancer patients who are fighting to beat this disease”, but also for Covington, who they say is a family friend.
“We wish Ms. Covington a speedy recovery, and we are proud to have been able to share in this occasion with her and her family,” NCSHP said on Facebook.