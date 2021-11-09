Nearly 1 million booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines given in NC, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State public health officials say nearly 1 million booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been given across North Carolina.

Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Catie Armstrong said Tuesday that the total of boosters and additional doses administered as of Monday is 975,978.

She says that includes third doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines given since Aug. 13 and the second doses of Johnson & Johnson since Oct. 21.

The disclosure came a day after CBS 17 News reported that the count of boosters given was not included in the total number of doses listed on the state’s data dashboard.

The booster count has not been posted on the state’s data dashboard because Armstrong says the agency is “aligning our reporting logic in (the COVID-19 Vaccine Management System) with the CDC’s and their requirements about reporting booster doses.”