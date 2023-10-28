ANDREWS, N.C. (WNCN) — While a nearly 400-acre wildfire is just slightly contained and still burning in the Virginia mountains, a more than 90-acre fire is burning uncontained in the North Carolina mountains, officials say.

The Collette Ridge Fire in North Carolina was started earlier this week from a lightning strike about four miles north of Andrews, which is in Cherokee County, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Initially, the fire burned more than 90 acres after it started Monday and by Saturday was at 59 acres — still with no containment.

Officials said 49 crew members are working to fight the fire along with two helicopters and one fixed-wing aircraft. Three engines are also helping battle the wildfire in the far southwestern county of North Carolina.

Friday, the Collett Ridge Fire grew to the northwest as the fire moved onto a spur ridge off of Collett Ridge.

Saturday, fire managers used aviation resources as needed to halt the fire from moving north toward Bolden Branch Road.

Fire crews planned to continue to clear areas of possible fire fuel from Lords Way down toward Junaluska Road and then east along the old powerline corridor, officials said.

In Madison County, Virginia, crews Saturday were still working to contain the Quaker Run Fire that began Tuesday, which has now spread to about 390 acres.

In the Saturday evening update, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Forestry said the fire was currently 20 percent contained.

The fire is just on the edge of the Shenandoah National Park near Syria, Virginia.

— WRIC-TV contributed to this report