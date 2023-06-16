CORNELIUS, N.C. (WJZY) — Two suspects were apprehended after nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a Cornelius home on Wednesday, according to the police department.
Police say the incident happened around 7 a.m. at a residence on the 7600 block of Norman Island Drive near Woods Lane.
SWAT executed a search warrant and seized 988 yellow and blue fentanyl pills, 17 grams of meth, and two grams of psychedelic mushrooms.
Authorities advised the investigation stemmed for several weeks ‘due to multiple citizen complaints, as well as a rise in overdose cases involving serval neighborhood jurisdictions.’
Tina Alexander, 45, was charged with:
- Felony level III trafficking in opium
- Felony conspire in trafficking in opium
- Felony possession of meth
- Felony possession of schedule I
- Felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance
- Felony possession of synthetic cannabinoid
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
She was placed in the Mecklenburg County Jail and received a $1 million bond.
Matthew Dominguez, 21, was charged with:
- Felony level I trafficking in opium
- Felony conspire in trafficking in opium
- Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II
- Misdemeanor drug paraphernalia
He was placed in the Mecklenburg County Jail and received a $100,000 bond.