Power lines down in Raleigh closed Six Forks Road between Forum Drive and Anson Way, according to Raleigh police. Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As severe weather sparked tornado warnings and thunderstorm warnings Tuesday afternoon in North Carolina, the state had more nearly 100,000 customers without power, according to Duke Energy.

The worst-hit area in the Triangle as of 4 p.m. was Durham County with just under 7,000 power outages, the utility said.

Wake County had less than 2,000 customers without power while Cumberland County — the site of two tornado warnings — had nearly 3,000 power outages, Duke Energy said.

Around 3 p.m., power lines down in Raleigh closed Six Forks Road between Forum Drive and Anson Way, according to Raleigh police. The road was back open about 45 minutes later.

Duke Energy photo of crews working in Durham in August 2023 after storms hit.

Just after 4 p.m., the most power outages in one area was in Mecklenburg County — where Charlotte is located — with 25,000 customers in the dark.

“Current weather conditions are limiting our ability to make significant progress on repairs to storm-damaged equipment in some areas,” Duke Energy said on its website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.