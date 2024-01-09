RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As severe weather sparked tornado warnings and thunderstorm warnings Tuesday afternoon in North Carolina, the state had more nearly 100,000 customers without power, according to Duke Energy.
The worst-hit area in the Triangle as of 4 p.m. was Durham County with just under 7,000 power outages, the utility said.
Wake County had less than 2,000 customers without power while Cumberland County — the site of two tornado warnings — had nearly 3,000 power outages, Duke Energy said.
Around 3 p.m., power lines down in Raleigh closed Six Forks Road between Forum Drive and Anson Way, according to Raleigh police. The road was back open about 45 minutes later.
Just after 4 p.m., the most power outages in one area was in Mecklenburg County — where Charlotte is located — with 25,000 customers in the dark.
“Current weather conditions are limiting our ability to make significant progress on repairs to storm-damaged equipment in some areas,” Duke Energy said on its website.
