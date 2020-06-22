Nearly 37,000 have recovered from COVID-19 in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 36,921 people have “presumably recovered” from COVID-19 in the state.
The estimated number of patients presumed to be recovered from symptoms from COVID-19 is used in combination with other measures to provide a general sense of how many people with COVID-19 have likely recovered from symptoms.
State health officials estimate a median time of recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown.
The estimated recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
These estimates do not measure the amount of natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the population.
Doctors and scientists do not yet know if patients who have recovered are protected with natural immunity from getting COVID-19 again.
State health officials typically update the number of recoveries on a weekly basis.
