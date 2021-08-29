Nearly 400 arrests made across NC during ALE crackdown; 17 guns and 86 fake IDs seized

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities in North Carolina executed search warrants, seized guns and fake IDs, and made hundreds of arrests as part of a statewide alcohol law enforcement operation that took place at the start of the weekend.

The Department of Public Safety said in a news release that Alcohol Law Enforcement special agents partnered with local police departments in the effort Friday night.

The news release says special agents made 371 arrests, executed 10 search warrants, and seized 17 firearms and 86 fake IDs, U.S. currency and various types of illegal controlled substances.

Overall there were 682 charges, of which 104 were felony charges, 310 were alcohol-related charges, and 155 were drug-related charges.

Also during the operation, 13 ABC-permitted businesses were found to be in violation of state laws and regulations, the news release said.

The central North Carolina counties that were the focus of the busts were Wilson, Durham, Franklin, Orange, Wake and Cumberland.

Other North Carolina counties in the crackdown were Forsyth, Pitt, New Hanover, Brunswick, Polk, Mecklenburg, and Scotland counties.