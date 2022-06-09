MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — A $78 million project at the North Carolina Outer Banks coast to widen nearly 22 miles of beaches this summer is scheduled to start soon, officials said this week.

During the project, that is set to last until mid-October, pipelines will be placed along the beach parallel to the shoreline to allow sand pumping from offshore onto the construction site.

The project is set to start in approximately one week in Kill Devil Hills where 2.58 miles of shoreline will be renourished, according to Dare County officials.

A project to rebuild 2.5 miles of Avon Beach on Hatteras Island was scheduled to begin late this month, but officials said Wednesday that dredge equipment would not arrive on the scene until late June, possibly delaying the start, according to a news release from Dare County officials.

However, one project is moving ahead of schedule — with a dredge expected at Buxton Beach after July 4 for the 2.9 miles of beach improvements.

An earlier schedule had the dredge arriving in mid-July for Buxton Beach from the Haulover Day Use Area to the oceanfront groin at the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse on Hatteras Island, the news release said.

Additionally, another beach renourishment this summer is also set to start in early July with 3.97 miles of shoreline being widened from the Southern Shores/Kitty Hawk town line to the Kitty Hawk/Kill Devil Hills line at a cost of $9,638,244.

Nags Head will also have 4.45 miles of beaches widened with a project set to start there in early August, Dare County officials said.

Furthermore, Duck, in the far northern part of Dare County, will begin receiving 1.6 miles of shoreline widening in mid-September from the Army Corps Pier north to Skimmer Way, according to county officials.

Dare County has set up an entire website to keep visitors and residents updated on the status of the project.