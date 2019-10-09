Nearly two dozen guns stolen from NC home that caught fire

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Nearly two dozen guns were stolen from a Randolph County home that is now at the center of a fire investigation.

On Hanner Hill Road, one home has boarded-up windows, fire damage on the roof and yellow tape keeping people from getting inside.

It’s a clear sign that no one has been living there since the Sept. 29 crime.

“I just got home and my house is on fire,” Larry Coffey, the homeowner told 911 dispatchers.

That was his first sign something was wrong.

“This has been going on awhile, I think,” Coffey told the dispatchers.

A spokesperson with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX8 that 16 rifles, a shotgun and six pistols were gone.

Fire investigators say they can’t determine the cause of the fire.

Cofffey told 911 dispatchers that it appeared the front living room was on fire.

The investigation has been handed over to the sheriff’s office for further investigation.

There have been no arrests or suspect information to share.

