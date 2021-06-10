Need a ride to get a COVID-19 vaccine? NC public transit agencies offering to help

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– If you’re in need of a ride to get a COVID-19 vaccine, public transit agencies throughout North Carolina are available to help.

So far, more than 10,000 people have used public transportation to get a vaccination in 2021. It’s part of an imitative supported by the N.C. Department of Transportation and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The services started in January. Officials want to remind people that the services are still available if needed.

“Transportation partnerships that work to ensure every North Carolinian has access to a vaccine site are a win for all of North Carolina,” said state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “If you need assistance receiving your shot, please contact your local transit agency.”

Since January, NCDOT and NCDHHS have been administering the $2.5 million in Coronavirus Relief Funding.

Each local transit agency received a set amount of funding. The imitative will continue until the funds are exhausted for that agency, a press release said.

As of June, 84 transit agencies have used the federal funds to take people to and from vaccine sites in North Carolina, NCDHHS said.

If you need help accessing a vaccine site, contact your local transit agency.

You can find all North Carolina transit agencies by clicking here.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center at 888-675-4567.