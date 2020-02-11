Need help cleaning up from last week’s storms? Make sure you don’t get scammed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are still a lot of people cleaning up from last Thursday’s storms.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein wants to make sure you’re getting the right people to help clean up.
The attorney general’s office is offering up some tips on how to avoid getting scammed:
– Choose local companies with good reputations
– If an offer is only good “now or never,” find someone else to do the job
– Make sure the company is insured
– Find out a fair price, but be skeptical of any price that seems unusually high or low
– Never pay upfront
If a company contacts you and you’re unsure of their authenticity or if you believe that you have been the victim of a scam, contact the attorney general office’s Consumer Protection Division at ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.
