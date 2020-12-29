Need help covering energy costs? North Carolinians can apply for assistance

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– If you’re a North Carolinian who needs help with energy costs, you can apply online for assistance.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that starting January 4, households can apply for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) and the Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) online at www.epass.nc.gov.

Applicants can also call their county department of social services to apply by phone or print a paper application from from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax or drop off at their county department of social services.

“We know that this is going to be a challenging winter for many families because of COVID-19,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “We want to make it as easy as possible for people to apply for help with their heating costs this winter while staying safe and socially distant.”

LIEAP applications will be accepted Jan. 4 through March 31 or until funds are exhausted.

NCDHHS said to be eligible, a household must:

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria

Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit

Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250

Be responsible for their heating cost

NCDHHS said the Crisis Intervention Program can help year-round for individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis.

NCDHHS said a household is considered in a crisis if it is “currently experiencing or is in danger of experiencing a life threatening or health related emergency and assistance is not available from another source. “

Applications for CIP are accepted until June 30 or until funds are exahusted.

NCDHHS said in order to be eligible for CIP, a house hould must: