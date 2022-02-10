Need to smash and scream? First-ever rage room coming soon to eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County’s first-ever rage room will be calling Greenville home starting with a grand opening on Friday.

The rage room’s name will be called “Welcome to Therapy, Come Take It Out On Us”, under the business Anger Management, Greenville’s Premier Rage Room.

The rage rooms will be located in a warehouse and will be divided into three sections where you can smash glass, appliances and even vehicles.



Lorina Garrison, the co-owner, said she wanted to open up a rage room after going to one in Charlotte with her son. She said this will allow people to take their anger and frustration out on objects.

(Contributed video)

“It’s therapy, it’s a way to get out stress, it’s a way to relieve anger, in a fun and exhilarating way,” Garrison said.



Guests will have different sessions they can purchase and each session is 30 minutes. In addition, you can also reserve anger management rooms for corporate events or birthday parties.

Garrison said the rage rooms will normally be open Mondays through Thursdays from noon until 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon until 10 p.m.