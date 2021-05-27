Neighbor confronts would-be thief entering open garage of NC home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A would-be-thief was confronted by an alert neighbor and left empty-handed.

Surveillance video shows a car with a taped up back window pulling up to a home in the Coulwood Hills neighborhood. The woman gets out and casually walks towards the open garage door. Moments later, she walks out carrying a brand new weed whacker.

The problem: it’s not her house.

“I’m here to pick it up,” the sticky-fingered crook says when confronted by a quick-thinking neighbor. She quickly drops the item, gets in her car and takes off empty-handed.

The homeowner posted about the experience on Nextdoor to warn her fellow neighbors. She didn’t want to go on camera but told FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant that she feels violated.

“It’s very frustrating,” the woman said, asking not to be identified over safety concerns. “Our homes are the place where we should feel secure without worrying about something happening.”

Online, other homeowners complain that the same thing is happening to them. It’s an issue FOX 46 has reported on for months. Thieves are taking advantage of unlocked doors, usually cars, to grab whatever they can get their hands on.

“It’s just unfortunate,” said one man who had items stolen from his unlocked car door in north Charlotte last September. “We’re all in tough times right now.”

Oftentimes, these stolen items end up being resold on online marketplaces. CMPD couldn’t say if these cases are on the rise. Police did respond to the incident in the Coulwood Hills neighborhood, but no arrests were made because nothing had been stolen.

“There is no report for the incident,” said CMPD Ofc. Thomas Hildebrand. “Officers responded to the 200 block of Gum Branch Rd and determined that nothing had been stolen.”

The homeowner wants others to see the surveillance video as a warning – to keep your doors and windows locked day or night.

“Hopefully, it doesn’t happen to any of my neighbors,” the homeowner said. “But, if it happens, I’ll do anything I can to stop it.”