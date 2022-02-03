Neighborhood reacts after NC FedEx workers accused of trading packages for drugs

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Eden police arrested six people they say are involved in a theft ring where two FedEx employees were trading packages for drugs and money.

All six suspects are facing felony charges ranging from drug possession to theft by an employee:

Robert Earl Wilfong, 55

John Paul Southard, 29

Christopher Jay Nipper.,38

Phillip Elmon Nipper, 44

Michelle Leigh, Doyle, 50

Quantez Deonte Moore, 30

Authorities tell FOX8 the investigation started in the 1100 block of Williow Street after they received a tip about a driver trading packages.

Police say the driver would stop in the neighborhood about 10 times a day, staying an average of 10 minutes at a time, which is longer than a typical package delivery.

That same tip led them to five locations throughout the city.

FOX8 showed up at one of the locations where police served a search warrant in the 800 block of Pitcher Avenue. We saw boxes with FedEx shipping labels still in the backyard.

Police say one of the FedEx drivers lived at the home on Pitcher Avenue.

They say the drivers would get their packages for their routes for the day, and mark items as delivered, but they would never make it to their destinations.

Investigators found packages dating back to 2021 and recovered more than $10,000 in merchandise.

“I lived here for 6 years now. I have seen some sketchy things, and I never heard of it happening right there this close by,” said homeowner Leah Meeks.

Meeks lives nearby on Pitcher Avenue and says hearing about the scheme is frightening.

“My husband actually texted me because he works for the City of Eden. He said someone who works with FedEx is delivering drugs on Pitcher Avenue which is right down the street. I have two kids. That’s scary,” she said.

She says she had no idea this was happening in her neighborhood, but she’s glad police are cracking down on the crime.

“I just think about my kids, and this is a crazy time,” Meeks said. “I don’t want to have someone like that delivering packages to my house.”

Police say they are working with FedEx now to get tracking numbers to track down all packages that were not delivered as part of the scheme.

The six suspects are scheduled to appear in Rockingham District Court later this month.

Investigators say one of the drivers had a regular route in Reidsville, so more charges may be pending.