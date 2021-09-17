Residents concerned over dangerous intersections as Charlotte keeps growing

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Over the last couple of years, several Charlotte neighborhoods have seen an explosion of growth. Apartment buildings, business expansions, and new developments are filling in communities and impacting traffic on roads.

“I hear honking all day,” a local resident named Makayla said, who wanted to only be identified by her first name.

From her balcony on North Caldwell Street, she has heard and witnessed six accidents.

“They are usually at night, and a couple weeks ago, one was so bad that they got out of their car, and the guy was running up and down the street in shock, and the lady was screaming at him,” Makayla said.

The neighborhood has seen rapid development in recent years.

Optimist Hall was built in 2019, and two recently built apartments, one of which Makayla calls home.

“Coming down that hill, it’s blind. You are blind from that end and that end,” resident Samuel Ramsey said.

He said this part of town has not always been this busy.

“The only thing you had to worry about was Honda’s garage when the trucks pulled out. Other than that, you had nothing to worry about,” Ramsey said.

We asked Ramsey if he had ever had a close call.

“Every time I come through here, I usually have one because you have to stand in the middle of the street to see what is coming and then cross. It shouldn’t be like that,” he said.

The intersection is one of at least three the city has had to make adjustments to in recent months.

New traffic signals were installed on Samuel Wilson Road in West Charlotte, East Morehead Street near the Dowd YMCA, and now at the North Caldwell intersection.

“I am thrilled. I have been talking to the guys that have been doing work here and I am like, ‘better late than never I guess.’ I try not to be too sassy about it, but they said they have just had countless complaints, so I am glad that they are finally doing something,” Makayla said.

In a statement from the city of Charlotte, a spokesperson said,

“The Parkwood Avenue Streetscape project will improve pedestrian, bicycle, and vehicular accessibility to the Parkwood Avenue light rail station. The project is currently in the utility relocation phase. As part of the project, there will be a temporary traffic signal installed at the intersection of Parkwood/Caldwell and Belmont over the next few months that will remain in place until the project reaches a level of completion when a permanent traffic signal on mast arms will be installed.”

CBS 17 edited this for its web copy.