Neighbors describe gunshots, flashbangs after NC police kill suspect who fired at officers

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — People living near an hours-long standoff that ended Friday morning described the moments they heard gunshots and flashbangs at a home on West English Road in High Point.

LaPorsha Spears said she watched as tactical teams approached the back of the home Friday around 10:30 a.m.

“They had their guns, and we just saw them shooting, just ‘bow,’ and you could see the smoke going to the house, it was crazy, it was very loud,” she said.

The standoff started after 11:15 p.m. Thursday, officers were doing a routine patrol when they heard gunshots.

Investigators were able to pinpoint the shots to a home in the 2900 block of West English Road where they saw a man on the front porch.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Josue Drumond-Cruz, retreated back inside, then came out and started firing shots with an AR-15-style rifle with a drum magazine.

“It’s scary, it’s scary to be this close and you don’t know where the bullets are coming from there’s no name and there’s no name with a bullet on it,” said a man who asked not to be identified.

People living nearby told WGHP they stayed indoors, some away from the windows.

“We really were scared because we didn’t know what was going on because, you know it’s woods out here, the police had flashlights in the woods so we didn’t know if somebody was like going on a terrorist attack, we didn’t know what was going on,” Spears said.

When officers breached the door at the home around 3 a.m., Drumond-Cruz opened fire and hit three officers.

All injured officers were part of the tactical team and are expected to recover.

Around 10:15 a.m., Drumond-Cruz fired at Greensboro police officers and the officers returned fire, killing him.

When police went into the home, a female was found dead inside as well. It is unclear how she died and she has not been identified.

Spears said despite the hours of gunfire, she felt officers kept the chaos controlled to the home.

“I think the High Point Police Department did their jobs today and I feel I feel a little safe because it’s calm, you don’t hear no more gunfire,” she said.