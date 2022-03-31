CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A sunny day means plenty of people are at the Sunset Auto Spa on Sunset Road in north Charlotte. News of a shooting that took place over the weekend injuring a 10-year-old girl has them in shock.

“I’m a third-grade teacher, at Thomasboro Academy and…I have a lot of close relationships with kids, and I have a daughter myself,” said Ashley Long, as she was cleaning her car. “It’s really disheartening that happened to her. Especially in broad daylight. It’s really heartbreaking.”

CMPD investigators say just after 3 p.m. on March 26, a man walked onto the property and started firing a gun. Ten-year-old Cherish and her mother were at the car wash when Cherish was struck. Police don’t believe either was the target. Two people in the wrong place, at the wrong time.

“It’s difficult for me to put into words how upsetting this case really is,” said Lieutenant Bryan Crum, an investigator with the CMPD homicide unit. “This isn’t just a parent’s worst nightmare; this is something a parent shouldn’t have to imagine happening to their child.”

“For somebody to just come up here and randomly fire, and a 10-year-old,” said Sincear Farlow, after hearing about the crime. “It’s just got to stop.”

Farlow says he’s usually at the car wash on Saturdays but didn’t come because he was out of town.

He says people get along, but the shooting shows the changing times in society.

“You just have no regard for kids,” added Farlow. “I know you don’t have any regard for adult life, but you really don’t have any regard for the life of a kid. That’s pretty sad.”

Investigators interviewed people at the scene after the shooting and are looking for video from surrounding businesses. They want the public’s help and want the person who allegedly pulled the trigger to know one thing.

“We’re looking for you, we’d love for you to do the right thing and explain to us,” says Crum. “Provide us with context for Cherish, for her family about why this happened.”

CMPD is asking anyone with information about the crime to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.