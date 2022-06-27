CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Neighbors in a southeast Charlotte neighborhood are speaking out after a one-year-old was killed and a seven-year-old was injured in a shooting Saturday.

CMPD says it happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the Wallace Woods Apartments on Wallace Road.

CMPD has not released many details, but neighbors familiar with the incident say it was all a terrible accident.

One woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, says a neighbor visited the mother’s apartment and left her purse there. She says the mother’s seven-year-old son went through the forgotten purse and found a loaded gun. That’s when he allegedly shot his one-year-old sister and injured himself.

“I haven’t been able to sleep all night. I have four kids, and two that are seven – the age of the child that’s in the hospital,” said the anonymous neighbor.

The heartbroken woman says kids play outside at the apartments every day.

“My child woke up this morning and basically said, ‘we’re not going to see her anymore,’” she said in reference to the one-year-old who was killed. “He’s seven. He might have thought it was a play gun.”

Neighbors said Sunday afternoon the seven-year-old boy was still in the hospital, but CMPD said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Coincidentally, this weekend was HEAL Charlotte’s ‘Stop the Violence’ Weekend. They’re an anti-violence nonprofit in the Queen City.

“We use our talents to be able to do something, but some things are out of our control. We’re praying for the family; we’re praying for everyone that is involved,” said HEAL Charlotte founder Greg Jackson.

Now, Wallace Woods residents are mourning yet another young life taken.

“We love this child…pretty, smart. She’s going to be missed,” said the neighbor.

They and other community members continue to pray for it all to stop.

“Charlotte has been crazy lately with the shootings and the killings. But as a parent with kids in the household, if you have a gun, make sure it’s locked up,” said the neighbor.

“The solution is a lot of organizations, all the people. If everybody did a little bit, nobody would have to do a lot,” said Jackson.