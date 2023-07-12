If you have information about this incident, call 844-397-8477.

ROANOKE ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — A nesting loggerhead sea turtle died Sunday after being hit by a vehicle on a beach in the northern Outer Banks.

According to a press release, the injured sea turtle was found by an officer who was patrolling the four-wheel drive beaches. The Network for Endangered Sea Turtles (N.E.S.T.) volunteers were called to the scene and the turtle was transported to the STAR Center at the N.C. Aquarium on Roanoke Island.

Outer perimeter of protected nest area damaged by vehicle. (Photo Courtesy: N.E.S.T.)

Due to the extent of her injuries, the turtle had to be humanely euthanized.

N.E.S.T. volunteers were able to locate the turtle’s nest, which contained over 100 eggs, and are now providing protection for those eggs.

The sea turtle was injured after a vehicle hit her. (Photo from N.E.S.T.)

N.E.S.T. is reminding drivers to be careful while driving on the four-wheel drive beaches at night, by following the speed limit, scanning the beaches and giving wildlife space. Protected nests will have perimeters marked with reflective tape.

This weekend incident happened just a couple days after N.E.S.T. came across evidence that at least one vehicle had crossed into or struck signage marking a nesting site.

N.E.S.T. President Tony Parisis said he found multiple vehicle tracks that crossed into the protected area, coming extremely close to a direct hit of the nest.

Unlike that well-marked site, which had colorful ribbons and signage, he said the turtle that was run over may have been much harder to see, and the incident may have been accidental.

“A nesting sea turtle is one covered with sand and she had actually finished laying her eggs and she’s basically throwing sand around, first digging a hole for the eggs and then filling the hole back in. It’s 3 o’clock in the morning. She would be hard to see,” Parisis told WAVY.

Sea turtles are protected by the Endangered Species Act and managed in North Carolina by the NC Wildlife Resources Commission.

According to N.E.S.T., punishments for destroying nests or sea turtles includes fines of no more than $25,000, up to six months in prison or both.

Anyone who has information on what happened or has a similar kind of incident to report, is asked to contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Enforcement Hotline at 844-397-8477.