RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The hit Netflix series “Outer Banks” plans to start filming season four this week — with reports saying some shooting will happen this summer in North Carolina.

The Outer Banks series — although set at the North Carolina islands with a shortened nickname of OBX — typically films in South Carolina.

Filming Monday will be in the Charleston, South Carolina area, according to a company that is seeking extras for the show which focuses on two groups of teenagers seeking lost treasure.

The series plans to shoot later this season at Fort Fisher and at Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina, according to Port City Daily.

Kimmie Stewart Casting currently is seeking extras in South Carolina for the series set on fictional Kildare Island with pay at $88 per hour. While Kill Devil Hills and Dare County exist — there is no real Kildare Island.

Raeford native Jonas Pate, the creator of the show, said North Carolina filming of “Outer Banks” in New Hanover County should happen in July, Port City Daily reported.

So far, the casting company is immediately seeking several “types,” including “Pogues.”

Pogues on the show are those who live on the south side of the island (also called the Cut) where “lower income” residents live, according to Netflix.

Madelyn Cline arrives at the season three premiere of “Outer Banks” on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile, “upper-class, wealthy folks” — called Kooks — live on the north side of Kildare, which is also called Figure 8, the company says. There is a real Figure Eight Island — but it is near Wilmington just north of Wrightsville Beach and not at the actual Outer Banks.

For Monday, “Pogues” ages 30 and over are wanted, according to the casting company.

“Salty, character types. Rough around the edges,” Kimmie Stewart Casting said in their casting call.

Later this week, a Heyward family child and adult are wanted. They must be African American, over 21 for the adult and aged 8 to 17 for the child, casting officials said.

Family friends of adults and children — all races — are also wanted, the casting call said.

On Wednesday, auction attendees age 30 and over are also wanted.

“We prefer you take photos the same day you submit! Photos do not have to be professional, we want to see the real you!” the company said.

The casting company is asking for emails with photos to be sent to Kimmie and Morgan at stewartcastingbg@gmail.com.