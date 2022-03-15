RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A super PAC supporting Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd is pushing back on recent attacks by former Gov. Pat McCrory for comments Budd made in an interview where he described Vladimir Putin as both “very intelligent” and “evil.”

Since that interview with CBS 17 on Feb. 28, McCrory has criticized Budd and recently started running his first TV ad, saying Budd “excused” Putin and adding that “we need serious senators.”

Club for Growth, which has committed to spending more than $10 million in North Carolina’s primary to help get Budd elected, posted an ad Tuesday in response to McCrory, accusing him of a “hit job.”

The new ad will air in the Greensboro TV market “to counter McCrory’s buy,” said Club for Growth spokesman Joe Kildea.

McCrory and Budd have been leading in polling and fundraising in the Republican primary for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat. Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley is the presumptive nominee on the Democratic side.

“The war in Ukraine has really changed things in the Republican Party in terms of this election season,” said Meredith College political analyst David McLennan. “That is a rally-to-the-flag kind of moment that we’re having now. And, it may not be much more than a moment. But, for right now it is what is driving politics.”

In late February, Budd attended a fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, where former President Donald Trump described Putin as “very smart” just as the invasion of Ukraine began. Trump endorsed Budd last June.

When asked about those comments, Budd told CBS 17, “Well, you have to look at it two ways. One is good or bad. I would say Putin is evil. But, that doesn’t mean he’s not smart. He’s a very intelligent actor, although I would say he’s been quite erratic in this approach to the Ukraine. So, this is very different than the Putin we’ve seen over the past several decades.”

Jordan Shaw, an advisor to McCrory, said he was “thrilled” with the new Club for Growth ad.

“This is a great ad for Pat McCrory – let’s hope they keep reminding voters how inconsistent and unelectable Congressman Budd is and how he has gone out of his way – time and time again – to compliment a mass murderer,” he wrote in an email.

Jonathan Felts, a spokesman for Budd, did not reply to a request for comment on the new Club for Growth ad.

“Finding that opening about Vladimir Putin is really, at least for the time being, a gift for (McCrory),” McLennan said. “And so, even though Club for Growth has responded, I think the original message that McCrory has put out is going to have some resonance, maybe for low-information voters.”

In a statement, Beasley, the Democratic candidate, said, “Vladimir Putin is a dangerous dictator and Russia must be held accountable for the unjustified and unprovoked attack on Ukraine. It is irresponsible and unacceptable for candidates to praise Putin, especially at a time when civilians are being killed and forced to flee their homes.”

In response to questions about the ad, Club for Growth called attention to a transcript of Gov. McCrory’s appearance on “Meet the Press” on Dec. 2, 2018, when he was asked about former President Trump’s business dealings in Russia and whether he had a conflict of interest.

McCrory described that as “grassy knoll theories.” He added, “There are a lot of business people… who want good relations with Russia.”

“There are safety issues for America having a good relationship with Russia,” McCrory said at the time.